Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is on the trade block in Minnesota, whether they like it or not. The Timberwolves trade acquisition from last offseason seems destined to leave the Land of 10,000 Lakes after a falling out with players there and, presumably, head coach and friend Tom Thibodeau.

News that Butler had requested a trade after a meeting with Timberwolves management was met with speculation about where he would end up. But for some close to the situation, say Andrew Wiggins’ brother, they’re just happy Butler is on his way out the door.

That “Hallelujah” tweet drew criticism from some around the league, and a reaction from Butler himself. But former NBA player Stephen Jackson had a problem with Wiggins letting his brother address the situation at all. On Wednesday, Jackson criticized Wiggins and his brother for how they handled the situation in an Instagram video that sparked a war of digital words late Wednesday night.