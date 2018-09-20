Andrew Wiggins Fired Back At Stephen Jackson’s Criticism That Unlike Jimmy Butler He Has ‘No Heart’

#Jimmy Butler #Instagram
09.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is on the trade block in Minnesota, whether they like it or not. The Timberwolves trade acquisition from last offseason seems destined to leave the Land of 10,000 Lakes after a falling out with players there and, presumably, head coach and friend Tom Thibodeau.

News that Butler had requested a trade after a meeting with Timberwolves management was met with speculation about where he would end up. But for some close to the situation, say Andrew Wiggins’ brother, they’re just happy Butler is on his way out the door.

That “Hallelujah” tweet drew criticism from some around the league, and a reaction from Butler himself. But former NBA player Stephen Jackson had a problem with Wiggins letting his brother address the situation at all. On Wednesday, Jackson criticized Wiggins and his brother for how they handled the situation in an Instagram video that sparked a war of digital words late Wednesday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Instagram
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSinstagramJIMMY BUTLERSTEPHEN JACKSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP