Anthony Davis has been at the center of a media firestorm the past few weeks. After requesting a trade from the Pelicans, it appeared he’d be leaving New Orleans at the trade deadline, but instead, various trade negotiations with the Lakers apparently fell apart at the last minute, meaning that he’ll have to remain with his incumbent team at least until the summer.

There was some question about whether the organization might try to sit him for remainder of the season to avoid potential injury, but the league quickly quashed that idea by threatening to fine the team $100,000 for every game that Davis missed while healthy and eligible to play.

So Davis continued to play after the deadline, but ended up leaving Thursday’s game against the Thunder with a shoulder bruise – and departing the arena altogether before the final buzzer – which may have precipitated the dismissal of embattled GM Dell Demps the following day amid the ongoing debacle.