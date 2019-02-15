Getty Image

On the heels of Anthony Davis’ midseason trade request that shook the organization, the New Orleans Pelicans have now moved on from general manager Dell Demps. According to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski, the Pelicans dismissed the GM on Friday.

Demps had spent the last few weeks dealing with the fallout from Davis and agent Rich Paul’s desire to leave the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012, and ultimately decided to hang on to Davis as the trade deadline passed. The NBA then threatened to fine New Orleans $100,000 for every game that the organization sat Davis, who made it clear than he was healthy and wanted to play if he remained on the Pelicans roster.

That led to Davis injuring his shoulder on Thursday night, the Pelicans final game before the All-Star break, and Davis left the arena before the game ended. That move reportedly enraged Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, and contributed to Demps’ firing.

Ownership was livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources say. Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Per Woj, Benson and the rest of the Pelicans ownership want to continue to “push back” on Davis’ preferred landing spots, i.e. Los Angeles, if they don’t offer a deal that “makes sense” for New Orleans, and that will be part of the mandate for whoever takes over as the next GM. Woj said that David Booth, currently director of player personnel for the Pels, and Danny Ferry, special advisor for the Pels, are candidates to take over as interim GM.

With head coach Alvin Gentry calling the entire Davis situation a “dumpster fire” after the game Thursday night, things have slipped deeper into chaos in New Orleans. Whoever takes over as GM for the Pelicans has a hell of a job in front of them.