Getty Image

The ubiquitous Ball family isn’t going away anytime soon. Lonzo had a rocky rookie season in Los Angeles, and his name will undoubtedly pop up a ton this summer as the Lakers prepare for what promises to be a hectic offseason.

It’s no secret that the franchise plans on aggressively going after some of the marquee stars that will hit free agency in July, with LeBron James and Paul George at the top of their list of potential targets. In order to make either, or both, of those happen, however, they face some tough decisions, and team president Magic Johnson has indicated that all options will be on the table in terms of the availability of their young talent as they pursue those goals.

In the meantime, you can follow along with his family’s never-ending adventures as the third season of their web series “Ball in the Family” is set to premier on Facebook Watch this Sunday. Check out the trailer below: