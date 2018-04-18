Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers 2017-18 season ended last Wednesday with 115-100 win over the Clippers to close out a 35-47 campaign on a positive note. For the players, it meant more time for rest, relaxation, and Fortnite, but for the front office it meant the job was just beginning.

This summer, L.A. hopes to take the lead in free agency and their stature as one of a very few franchises with significant cap space, coupled with being the Lakers, gives them a chance to do so. If nothing else, they will be the most talked about team during free agency as they are expected to make a run at both LeBron James and Paul George this summer.

Whether they can land either or both of the league’s most coveted free agents remains to be seen, and there’s reason for optimism and pessimism about their chances, depending on who you ask. The Lakers, of course, fall into the former camp and are hoping they can leap not just into playoff contention, but title contention with one summer of signings.