Getty Image

The Bulls might set a record for low points this season before Christmas comes next Tuesday and it’s impressive as to how much has gone wrong for them this season. They fired their coach, are looking to trade Jabari Parker, and almost had a team mutiny. That and they’re tied for last place in the East at 7-25.

To make matters worse, one of the few bright spots for the Bulls, Zach LaVine, is dealing with an ankle injury that will sit him out for two to four weeks. What else can go wrong? More injuries of course! On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Bobby Portis will be out two to four weeks with an ankle sprain.