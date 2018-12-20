Bobby Portis Joins Zach LaVine In Being Out 2-4 Weeks With A Sprained Ankle

12.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Bulls might set a record for low points this season before Christmas comes next Tuesday and it’s impressive as to how much has gone wrong for them this season. They fired their coach, are looking to trade Jabari Parker, and almost had a team mutiny. That and they’re tied for last place in the East at 7-25.

To make matters worse, one of the few bright spots for the Bulls, Zach LaVine, is dealing with an ankle injury that will sit him out for two to four weeks. What else can go wrong? More injuries of course! On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Bobby Portis will be out two to four weeks with an ankle sprain.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP