The Philadelphia 76ers have finally added a third superstar to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Jimmy Butler official became a Sixer on Monday afternoon, as the trade that was announced over the weekend became official. On Tuesday, the team held an introductory press conference for the four-time All-Star selection.

Of course, if all worked out right, Philadelphia wouldn’t have needed to trade for a third star, because the team’s hope was that Markelle Fultz would have developed into that guy. But for a myriad of reasons, Fultz hasn’t gotten there, with the latest chapter coming when he shot the most bizarre free throw of the 2018-19 season against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Fultz had a rough night on the whole, scoring five points on 2-for-8 shooting in 25 minutes. After the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown spoke to Tim Bontemps of ESPN about how hard it is to handle this situation.