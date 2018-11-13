Getty Image

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers took a big swing in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. As you may expect given that the Sixers were the team acquiring a superstar, most of the focus in the aftermath of the deal was on Philadelphia’s future, with some interesting analysis across the NBA with regard to how the Wolves will move forward in a post-Butler world. However, there is another intriguing domino for the Sixers and it comes with a player that seemingly wasn’t involved in any part of the trade discussions.

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has been a topic of conversation throughout the season. The talented guard operated in the starting lineup at the outset, with part of the decision to deploy him centered on the continued goal to build his confidence. After all, much has been made of Fultz’s bizarre journey since seemingly losing the plot of his jump shot and, without it, the former Washington star simply doesn’t possess the upside of a player typically associated with the No. 1 overall selection.

On Monday evening, things may have reached a new crescendo with another hitch apparently added to Fultz’s stroke (at least at the free throw line) and that renewed a discussion that should have been taking place in the immediate aftermath of the Butler deal.