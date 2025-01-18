Caitlin Clark had a pretty incredible 2024, as she became a massive superstar, not just in the world of women’s hoops but as a bigger celebrity beyond just the sports world, during her senior season at Iowa and carried that over into a phenomenal Rookie of the Year campaign with the Indiana Fever that included an All-Star selection and playoff berth.

While 2024 for Clark was about as good a year as someone can have, her 2025 got off to a pretty incredible start on a personal level as she was in attendance at the Texans-Chiefs playoff game in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon as a guest of Taylor Swift.

In her Athlete of the Year profile with Time, Clark said Swift had invited her to a Chiefs game and also said she and Travis Kelce would make it to a Fever game next season. She followed through on that first part for a pretty big game as the Chiefs opened their playoff campaign as they go for a three-peat.

Clark is an unabashed Swiftie, making multiple appearances at The Eras Tour last year, joking she got so many friendship bracelets she was losing circulation in her arm. Parlaying that fandom into a budding friendship, it seems, with her favorite artist is pretty cool and is quite the way to kick off what should be an even bigger year for Clark on and off the court.