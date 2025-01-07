Candace Parker And Lisa Leslie Headline TNT’s Unrivaled Broadcast Team

In less than two weeks, the newest professional women’s basketball league will tipoff, as Unrivaled will begin its inaugural season on January 17. The 3-on-3 league is the brainchild of Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and they nabbed some of the biggest stars in the WNBA to join them in Miami.

The games will all be broadcast on TNT and truTV, with streaming for all games available on Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced their broadcast teams for the first season of Unrivaled on Tuesday. The studio team in Atlanta will be Candace Parker, Renee Montgomery, and host Lauren Jbara, with Lisa Leslie guesting from on-site in Miami. Leslie will be part of the game broadcast team, serving as an analyst alongside Sarah Kustok and play-by-play man Brendan Glasheen calling the action. TNT will have a rotation of reporters joining the broadcast, with Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready, and Ros Gold-Onwude all spending some time in Miami.

It’s fitting that TNT brought in two legends of the women’s game in Parker and Leslie to headline their Unrivaled broadcast crew. That group will make their debut on the opening night of the season on Friday, January 17, which will feature Collier’s Lunar Owls taking on Stewart’s Mist in the first game of a double-header.