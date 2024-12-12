In just over a month, 36 of the best women’s basketball players will descend on Miami for the first season of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The 6-team league will play an 8-week regular season, starting on January 17 and culminating with the Finals two months later on March 17, with games being broadcast on TNT and TruTV. Some of the WNBA’s biggest stars will be participating, while others will have a chance to make a name or further establish themselves in what figures to be a highly competitive atmosphere. Rae Burrell is part of that group, as the former Tennessee Lady Vols star has spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Sparks. Burrell is part of team Vinyl, alongside Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, and Dearica Hamby, and can’t wait for the chance to get on the court and have more opportunities to compete with the best players in the world. Over the weekend, Burrell made her first trip to Miami for an Unrivaled event at Art Basel, where the league introduced itself to its new home city, blending basketball and art for a panel and party. “It was really fun. D-Wade was there. So that was really cool, getting to talk to him — I mean, he’s just a legend in the game, so, like, that was just fun,” Burrell told DIME of the event. “And then, yeah, I think the whole event was cool, and then they had some cool art from some of the players. So that was super dope. That was my first time in Miami, too. So it was exciting.” Art Basel was a fitting place for this kind of event, as Unrivaled fits snugly into the Art Basel vibe of showcasing something new and pushing a movement forward. The goal of the league is to provide more opportunities to women’s basketball players and continue building on the rapid upward trajectory of the sport, offering fans more chances to watch their favorite players in action during the WNBA offseason. As Burrell notes, the excitement for the season was palpable. “I think the energy was just, honestly, just excitement with getting ready for the season,” Burrell said. “I had some people come up to me and ask questions about Unrivaled that maybe they didn’t know, and then just saying how they were excited to come and watch a few games. And, yeah, just really excitement overall for the start. You can, like, feel it in the air, because it’s just so new, and people kind of don’t know what to expect, but they know it’s going to be something good.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unrivaled Basketball (@unrivaledbasketball) We got a chance to speak with Burrell over Zoom after she returned home from the event for a wide-ranging conversation about Unrivaled, having more opportunities to keep players stateside in the offseason, the league’s unique format, adjusting to 3-on-3, why Burrell thinks it will make her a better player for her fourth WNBA season, the Sparks new coaching staff, he beloved Lady Vols hot start, and more.

You’ve played overseas. You’ve played in Athletes Unlimited last year, and now Unrivaled this year. How important is it for U.S. women’s basketball to have more of these options for players to to play stateside in the WNBA offseason? I think it’s so important. I don’t think people talk enough about how hard it is to play overseas, and the different struggles that come with it, and just being away from family and missing holidays. And for me, I have my niece, so, like, even just missing crucial years with her growing up, you’re only a certain age for so long. So I think it’s just good to have an opportunity to be able to stay in the states and not have to go overseas. Because, one, it gives another opportunity to get more money, and then two, like I said, people don’t understand the struggle of not being in your country. Is there anything kind of specifically you can point to that you think people should know about that experience or anything that you’ve gone through that was the biggest challenge for you having to go from the WNBA to Belgium or Australia or wherever it may be? Overseas, it can get kind of lonely. You’re around people that maybe don’t speak English, or speak just a little bit of English. They’re having conversations in their language around you, and it can feel really isolating, and you’re kind of just waiting around for, like, practices and games. Some people like to explore and stuff, but I wasn’t really one of those people. I did a little bit, but for the most part, I was by myself in my house. And then there’s the time change where, in the U.S. to maybe wherever you are it might be the next day, or it might be, like, 12:00 where you are, and 3:00 in the morning where your family is. So even just finding time to talk to your family. And then just the wear and tear on your body of even being out there too, you’re playing a lot of games and everything. Is there anything that you feel particularly excited about in playing in Unrivaled this first season that you’re going to get to experience, especially with a different format than I think anybody’s really ever seen? I’m super excited to just honestly compete. It’s the best of the best in the league, playing on these 3-on-3 teams. And it’s 3-on-3, so you get a lot of space, you’re able to do more, and, you know, somebody that’s athletic like me, it’s music to my ears. So, I’m excited to compete. And then you get to play with teammates where, who knows when I would ever be able to play with the Rhyne Howard and Arike [Ogunbowale]. Like, you never know if I ever would be able to play with them [in the WNBA]. So even just getting the opportunity to play with these other great players — me and Rhyne played against each other for what, five years now with Kentucky and Tennessee, and then in the in the W. So being able to play with her now is exciting for me. Obviously, you’re kind of putting these teams together quickly and it’s all gonna be very new, but you have experience with Jordin and Dearica from time in L.A. How much of a boost do you think that’s going to be for you to have a feel for at least a couple of your teammates and what they like to do on the court? Yeah, I think it’ll definitely be a boost. I mean, I kind of know already how Jordin plays. I know how Dearica plays. I know how they communicate. I know how you know they are as teammates. So I think it’s definitely advantage that I don’t have to take that time to learn them, as some other players might have to. And then, I mean, Dearica, she already was in the 3-on-3 USA, where I was doing 3-on-3 USA, so even just getting that experience too on our team is, I think, super crucial. And Dearica, she just talks so much while she’s playing. So like, with me, I think that’s just so helpful for me, because I’m just like, she tells me where to go, and I’m like, okay, I’m going [laughs]. She’s just a great leader.

You mentioned the 3-on-3 experience. Rhyne also has that, playing in the Olympics this year. Obviously this is going to be even more different, because it’s not half court. It’s the compressed full court, which is even more space and even more of that up and down feel. What is the biggest difference for you and what you’re expecting the game to feel like and look like? Yeah, I mean, even just being at that 3-on-3 USA trials that I just did in Phoenix a couple weeks ago, I kind of got a feel of it. Because I hadn’t really played like organized 3-on-3 up until that experience, so even just kind of learning the game. But one thing I definitely realized was we are going to be in shape [laughs]. Very tiring going up and down with just three players. So I think that’s something that I’m kind of anticipating, and even just working on right now, is just, I’m doing a lot of conditioning just to be ready for that. I was about to say, I have to imagine a little added cardio goes into the offseason program to get ready. Absolutely. And especially the type of player that I am, too, where I, like, kind of do, like, a lot of the little things, and I’ll crash the boards and, you know, go for that steal. So it’s like, I gotta make sure that my stamina is up there to still continue to be able to do those little things. Not to get too much into the weeds, but defensively, it’s got to be a different approach. How do you navigate helping and that sort of stuff on defense, because obviously, there’s more space so you’re not going to have as much coverage or help behind you. You can’t dig down and know somebody’s going to rotate over. So as somebody who likes to do the little things, how much are you anticipating having to keep that in mind when you’re looking at the floor, because it’s obviously going to feel very different than 5-on-5? Yeah, and that just goes along with just even learning 3-on-3 play, it’s just so much different than 5-on-5. Like you said, you can’t always just go and help, because what you don’t realize in 3-on-3, those twos, they add up quick. So sometimes you’re gonna have to give up that layup to protect the two, rather than, you know, try and go help, they kick it, and they get that two. Because, like I said, the twos, they add up quick. So that was one thing that I did learn while I was at the 3-on-3 was like, if they are just free, going to get a layup, just let them. So, yeah, just learning that type of thing with 3-on-3 is just like, you have to kind of get away from your natural instincts of being on 5-on-5 and do the smart plays and what the team is going to need. What for you has been your focus this offseason? It’s really the first year you come in where you’ve got the another year on your contract and you don’t necessarily have quite as much to worry about that aspect, and you can think about, okay, what am I going to need to do and continue building on a strong second half of this past season? Yeah, I think just continuing to work on the things that I’m good at, which is just being aggressive. I want to work on just finishing the ball even more, because I’m able to get in positions, and sometimes I’m not able to finish. So I’ve been really working on that, because I want to be more efficient going into this season. And then, honestly, just defense, too. And I think this 3-on-3 is going to be perfect, because, I mean, gonna be playing against the best guards in the league. So, I think that’ll just naturally, you know, iron sharpens iron with that. So yeah, just really my efficiency, my defense, and just continuing to do what I’m good at.

When you were looking at what you’re gonna do [this offseason], and they come to you with the opportunity, how much of that played into being like, I’m ready to jump in on this is? It is an opportunity to play the best, and it’s an opportunity to get more reps against the best. The W’s so competitive in terms of roster spots and minutes and all of these things, and just getting more reps against that caliber of player has to be invaluable, right? Yeah. I mean, it was my number one reason, honestly, in wanting to do Unrivaled was to compete and play against the best of the best. Because, I mean, just even piggybacking after what we were just talking about with overseas is, depending where you go, sometimes you’re not playing great teams, and you’re able to just kind of do whatever. And that’s good and all, but like, I’d rather be playing against the best of the best, where it’s like, okay, if I’m doing this here, then it’s like, that’s more realistic to seeing myself do it in the W. And even just on top of that, I get to learn these players even more, and learn some of the stuff they really like to do. And, yeah, that was really my number one reason to joining Unrivaled. I mean, like, money’s good and everything, but I want to get better as a player. And on the defensive end, it’s going to be a lot of one-on-one time, right? Kind of like we said, you’re not going to be helping as much and you’re also not going to get as much help. You better sit down! I also feel like that’s going to be something that will permeate throughout the league, is everybody is there for the challenge. Is that something you’re excited about coming through to people watching? Like you said, it’s not everybody’s just going there for a check. It’s not everybody’s just going there to supplement this thing. It is everybody’s going there, because it is going to be that level of challenge. Yeah, and I think that’s the reason why people have even started watching the W, just in general, as much. It’s because they see how much passion we put into the game. And, like, when we step on that court, sometimes it gets personal. Like, you see the clips of people going at it, and that’s just where that heart and passion come from, wanting to win and wanting to compete. So yeah, I think people are just gonna see even more of that. Because, I mean, the girls that are in it, they’re not back down type of girls. So yeah, it’s gonna be competitive. You mentioned that we’re seeing more people come into watching the W and obviously there’s plenty of discussion last year about the competitive level and all of that. And it’s something that’s been there for a long time, but it feels like we seem to finally be getting to a point where — I almost feel like we, as in the media, are finally talking about women’s basketball like we talk about any other sport, where we’re finally understanding it’s not got to be niceties, it’s not got to be everybody’s friends. It is a bunch of competitors that have the same drive as any player and we’re finally kind of talking about it in the way that that we talk about any other sport. Is that something you feel as a player in it? Yes, definitely. I mean, like I said, I think people see even just the work that we put into perfecting our game and getting better. Like you said, our league is small. So it’s like, it’s cutthroat. If you’re not getting better, or bringing something to the team that’s valuable, then you’re out of there. So I think that drives almost everybody that plays to know that you’re damn near always on the chopping block. So, yeah, it’s so great for people to be talking about it in a way that, yeah, this is basketball. Like, this is hoops. We can go out and compete the same way that the men go out there and compete. And, you know, we have the same — we’re not dunking it on people … actually, we are dunking it [laughs] — but, like we have the same action and we read it and, like, our basketball IQs up there too. We’re not just over there like, lolly dollying around. So, yeah, I’m glad that people are seeing it and taking it serious as well.

There was an interesting quote in the Time Athlete of the Year thing on Caitlin Clark. Something she said was how she got to the league, and everybody’s doubling and trapping and being more physical. And she was like, why weren’t they doing this in college? And she realized, well, I mean, they can’t play at the same level and they can’t process it the same way. Did you have a moment when you got to the W where you were like, oh, this is just a different level than where I was just at? Yeah, definitely. I mean, I feel like it was just almost instantly. Like, just the speed, they just go up and down, up and down, and then, even like what Caitlin said, they’re aggressive, they’re physical. Like, we got moms out there, you know? They’re playing for their kids, that’s a different type of energy. That’s a different type of physicality that you play with when you got that type of thing that you’re playing for. So, yeah, just all around the physicality, the speed, the efficiency of, if you leave this person over here open, they’re knocking down that shot. So it’s like, you can’t try and sleep on defense, which you might have been able to get away with the college. It’s like, no, you got to be on your Ps and Qs at all times. I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask about your Lady Vols hot start to the season. They got the win over Iowa and win over FSU. What are you seeing from from this team, and how much pride do you take in seeing the Lady Vols doing their thing? I actually, literally, was down there last week — the first time I had been back since I graduated and got drafted. So, I was already just overly excited. I’m like, finally I get to come back to my second home. Like they treated me so well over there, and I’m just so appreciative of all those fans. And they showed so much love, too — when I got there, I had a line of people trying to take pictures and sign things after the game and stuff. So, just all that love is amazing. And then I got to meet the new coaching staff, and I just really like where their head is at, and their system, I think it’s great. Like the coach is just Kim [Caldwell], she was just great. She just is her[self], that’s why I like her. Because, you know, a lot of people that come to that program, they think of Pat and they try to put all these expectations on them, and it’s like, no. She came to the program and she’s bringing her own style, and that’s what they hired her for and I think she’s doing a great job. And you can tell that all the players are bought in, too. So like, effort isn’t even a question. I went to the shoot around — it’s loud, constant talking, constant talking. It wasn’t even quiet, which, you know, maybe in the past, that might have been a problem. But yeah, I mean, they just work so hard and they even have fun doing it, too. So I’m just so proud to just see the program heading in the direction that I know and everybody knows it should be. You yourself have a new coach in L.A. Have you gotten a chance to talk with Lynne [Roberts] at all, and, what are you excited about what she’s going to be able to bring to the Sparks? I talked to Lynne after they hired her and everything. She gave me a call, and she actually recruited me in high school, so, like, I already had her number. So when she called me it said, University of Utah Coach Roberts. I told her afterwards. I was like, I’m gonna update my contact name after we get off the phone [laughs]. But, yeah, I mean, she was super excited about me, like it even just feels great to have somebody that already kind of believes me. She knows my game, and she really enjoys my game, and she gave me props to that and she’s excited for me to be in the system that she has. Yeah, I’m super excited with the philosophy that she has, and just where I feel like she’s going to just play to our strengths. She’s like a numbers person, so she’s going to be watching what we’re good at, and, you know, what we need to work on. I think she’s just going to do a great job of playing to our strengths. And then also, another thing that I really, because I went to the her first press conference, that I really appreciated, too, was that she finds like relationships with us really important. So I’m excited to build that relationship with her. What does that mean as a player when an organization invests a little more in you personally and not just as the basketball player? And what does that do for you in terms of, you know, feeling more comfortable and feeling like you can be yourself and play as yourself? I mean, shoot, it’s the world to have somebody, especially your coach, believing in you, and even my GM, she’s always talking ot me, and like, I have so much belief from her and the whole staff and everything. So just giving me that confidence in myself to be like, okay, yeah, if they believe in me, why shouldn’t I believe in myself? So yeah, just being able to have that relationship to want to play hard for her, too. Because when you have that relationship, it’s like, oh, I want to do this, not only for me, but for you, too. So it’s like, I’m riding for her with that. I think it means the world to have that belief from the coaching staff, because I’ve been in a position and I know a lot of us have been in a position, where it’s like, sometimes you don’t maybe feel like that. And it makes you question yourself and everything. But you know, when you’re able to get that reassurance from them and that belief from them, then it’s a game-changer.