The performers for the 2025 ESPY Awards have been announced, and it seems like fate that one of them is former basketball player LiAngelo Ball — who goes by the rap name Gelo. He’ll be joined by Busta Rhymes, Clipse, and Tobe Nwigwe. The show is scheduled for this Wednesday, July 16, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Gelo had an unlikely but dominant breakout as a musician early this year when his debut single “Tweaker” unexpectedly went super viral in NBA locker rooms, perhaps due to his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo. The song spread from there to arena PAs and DSP playlists, with fans reacting positively to its throwback sound. Eventually, he was even booked to perform at the NBA’s All-Star Game, which is probably not the way he dreamed of when he was doing all those dribbling drills with his brothers, but hey — a win’s a win.

The song’s success kickstarted Gelo’s rap career, earning him a reported eight-figure record deal with Def Jam. His album, League Of My Own, is scheduled for release this Friday, July 18, after being pushed back from the end of June.

Gelo’s fellow performers Clipse are in the midst of a career resurgence thanks to their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, while Tobe Nwigwe — who once released a single with the NBA’s Steph Curry — will perform during the show’s “In Memoriam” section.