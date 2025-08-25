Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out tour rolled into Los Angeles on Saturday night, and they commemorated the occasion by bringing out one of Angel City’s hometown heroes to share the stage with them at The Novo.

As they performed their Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Chains & Whips,” the stage lights darkened, and K. Dot himself appeared to rap his fan-favorite verse as the audience cheered for the Pulitzer Prize winner’s surprise appearance.

After the song ended, Kendrick told the crowd, “This is our home city, it’s such a privilege to be in front of motherf*cking legends, man. I’m going to be out there watching with you all, these are my motherf*cking people.”

You can check out video of the performance here, here, or here.

Clipse’s current tour revolves around their recently released album, Let God Sort Em Out. It’s the duo’s first full-length release since 2009’s ‘Til The Casket Drops, reuniting the brothers as a group for the first time since then. Its singles include “Ace Trumpets,” “So Be It,” and “Chains & Whips.”

In addition, the duo appears in the video for Tyler The Creator’s Don’t Tap The Glass single, “Stop Playing With Me,” returning the favor for his verse on “P.O.V.” Clipse also feature on JID’s new album God Does Like Ugly.