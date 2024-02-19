NBA All-Star Weekend doesn’t just bring out the world’s best basketball players, as celebrities usually turn up to check out the finest collection of the game’s talent in person. GloRilla was among the recognizable figures to flock to Indiana this weekend, where she met Damian Lillard… and made it clear she’d like to get to know him even better.

The rapper posed for a photo with the Milwaukee Bucks star, shortly after he won the All-Star Game MVP award. Glo used the photo to shoot her shot, sharing it and writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Who n**** dis is ? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.” She added in a follow-up tweet, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

Who nigga dis is ? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo pic.twitter.com/5IHj1BZTUY — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 19, 2024

Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 19, 2024

Lillard hasn’t publicly responded to GloRilla’s post, but he’d presumably at least be up for talking about hip-hop with her: As Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard has four rap albums to his name and has worked with collaborators like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Durk.

As for Lillard’s relationship status, he married his wife, Kay’La Lillard, in 2021. The two met while in college and they have three children together. However, towards the end of 2023, Lillard filed for divorce. In a February interview, he spoke about the challenges that has presented, saying, “As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don’t care about it more than I care about my kids. Of course you carry it with you. People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce.”