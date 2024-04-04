During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in February, GloRilla posed alongside Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and posted the photo on X (formerly Twitter). The since-deleted posts read, “Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo” and “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

On Wednesday, April 3, GloRilla appeared on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. Host Shannon Sharpe acknowledged GloRilla had “shot one of those Steph Curry shots” in the form of flirtation toward Dame and asked, “Did it go in?” GloRilla awkwardly giggled before expertly avoiding actually answering the question, saying, “The halfcourt shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon’ end.” Sharpe’s last-ditch effort (“It went in”) to get an admission was met with more ambiguous giggles.

In early March, TMZ asked Lillard about whether he had “seen GloRilla shoot her shot.” Lillard chuckled and said, “Man, shout-out to GloRilla, man.” But when asked whether he had reached out or had any contact with Glo, Lillard politely shut it down, saying, “No comment, my brother.”

Lillard was traded from Portland to Milwaukee last October. Days later, the eight-time All-Star and his wife, Kay’La Lillard, filed for divorce. The former couple were college sweethearts and share three children. In February, Lillard described the past several months as “the hardest transition in my life, all things considered,” as per Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

Watch the Club Shay Shay clip above.