Getty Image

Derrick Rose has played the majority of his career under the guidance of Tom Thibodeau. Their relationship began in Chicago, where Thibs was the coach of Rose from 2010 to 2015 and both of them saw the peaks of their individual success when together.

Thibodeau was eventually fired in Chicago in 2015 and Rose was shuffled off to Chicago as he struggled (and continues to struggle) to find his form after significant knee injuries, ending an era of Bulls basketball that saw plenty of playoff appearances but never lived up to the promise of what it looked like the two may achieve in their first year together.

When Rose was dealt from Cleveland to Utah at the trade deadline in the Cavs’ massive roster shakeup and subsequently released by the Jazz, the expectation around the league was that, eventually, Thibodeau would be the one to give Rose another shot. That’s what ultimately happened as Rose has joined the Timberwolves in a reserve point guard role.

Rose has, unsurprisingly, not had a major impact in Minnesota, averaging 6.3 points and 1.4 assists in 12.5 minutes per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the field in eight appearances. This was the expectation of most that have watched Rose this season in Cleveland, but it hasn’t dampened the hopes of Thibodeau that he can improve and regain some of the form that made him such a dominant player in Chicago pre-injury.

Thibs told reporters he thinks Rose will only get better as he gets more comfortable and that’s why he’s sticking with him in the rotation, which, as Rose noted, is a pretty high compliment from a guy that isn’t exactly a fan of doling out praise.