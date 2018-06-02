Here’s The Doris Burke Basketball Mixtape You Never Knew You Needed

#NBA Finals #ESPN
06.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

One of the weirdest things about the NBA Finals is the random news dumps that happen on the days inbetween the games. For instance, it’s looking more and more like the Sixers might part ways with Bryan Colangelo sometime this weekend after the truly bizarre situation allegedly involving his wife and multiple burner Twitter accounts.

But it’s not all bad news. In fact, sometimes it’s truly delightful. Take, for example, a high school basketball mixtape featuring beloved NBA sideline reporter Doris Burke.

If you ever wondered what makes Burke such a great hoops analyst, this should solve that mystery once and for all. It’s often been said she was a baller in her day, and now we have the footage to prove it. If this highlight reel is any indication, Burke was the total package: silky jump shot, handles on ice, defensive tenacity, and more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#ESPN
TAGSDoris BurkeESPNnba finals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP