Here’s The Doris Burke Basketball Mixtape You Never Knew You Needed

Getty Image

One of the weirdest things about the NBA Finals is the random news dumps that happen on the days inbetween the games. For instance, it’s looking more and more like the Sixers might part ways with Bryan Colangelo sometime this weekend after the truly bizarre situation allegedly involving his wife and multiple burner Twitter accounts.

But it’s not all bad news. In fact, sometimes it’s truly delightful. Take, for example, a high school basketball mixtape featuring beloved NBA sideline reporter Doris Burke.

If you ever wondered what makes Burke such a great hoops analyst, this should solve that mystery once and for all. It’s often been said she was a baller in her day, and now we have the footage to prove it. If this highlight reel is any indication, Burke was the total package: silky jump shot, handles on ice, defensive tenacity, and more.