Drake Proved He’s Still The World’s Biggest Doris Burke Fan At Wednesday’s Raptors-Celtics Game

04.04.18 18 mins ago

At this point Drake‘s love for ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke is well-established. The non-prehistoric avatar of the Toronto Raptors has a “woman crush everyday” on Burke and has shouted her out not only with clothing but with actual overtures on ESPN.

Burke seems to take all this attention in stride. She’s a professional reporter, after all, but a music superstar making heart-shapes with his hands and sending them her way is hardly an ordinary day at the office.

According to Burke, the two have never officially met, but they were in the same building once more on Wednesday night. Drake took this opportunity to pay his respects, as the two finally got to meet and exchange some words. Perhaps not surprisingly, Drake went right in for a kiss.

