Depending on who you ask, Drake is one of the unluckiest guys in the world. Yes, he has a lot of money and he’s extremely famous, but when it comes to aligning himself with winning sports teams and athletes who are able to come out on top, well, he doesn’t always look great.

Is there actually some sort of supernatural force that works against Drake and the teams he gets behind? Probably not, unless Kendrick Lamar is far more powerful than I originally anticipated. But unfortunately for Drake, the two huge bets that he made on the two major American sports leagues that crowned a champion this month went kaput, as he posted the following picture to his Instagram account back at the beginning of June.

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan,” Drake wrote in his comment. “Oilers are self explanatory.”

The Mavericks, of course, only took one game off of the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and actually got blown out (twice) more than they won. As such, the Celtics were able to win their 18th championship in only five games.

Edmonton was a slightly different story. The team looked like it was going to get swept in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, but they were able to rally and win three games in a row to force a decisive Game 7 back in Florida. Unfortunately for the Oilers, they were unable to finish off their miracle comeback, as the Panthers were able to win a cagey game on their home ice, 2-1, en route to lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.