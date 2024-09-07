Each WNBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.

Click here if you would like to see the version of this post that goes through each NBA roster, click here for the best player on any number of historic NBA teams, and if you want to check out who the best player is on each NBA team’s all-time roster, click here. Below, you’ll see every WNBA team’s best player in this edition of the game.

Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, 88 OVR

Chicago Sky: Angel Reese, 90 OVR

Connecticut Sun: Alyssa Thomas, 95 OVR

Dallas Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, 92 OVR

Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, 91 OVR

Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson, 99 OVR

Los Angeles Sparks: Dearica Hamby, 89 OVR

Minnesota Lynx: Napheesa Collier, 96 OVR

New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart, 97 OVR

Phoenix Mercury: Brittney Griner, 92 OVR

Seattle Storm: Nneka Ogwumike, 94 OVR

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, 91 OVR