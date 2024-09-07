Each WNBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.
Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, 88 OVR
Chicago Sky: Angel Reese, 90 OVR
Connecticut Sun: Alyssa Thomas, 95 OVR
Dallas Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, 92 OVR
Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, 91 OVR
Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson, 99 OVR
Los Angeles Sparks: Dearica Hamby, 89 OVR
Minnesota Lynx: Napheesa Collier, 96 OVR
New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart, 97 OVR
Phoenix Mercury: Brittney Griner, 92 OVR
Seattle Storm: Nneka Ogwumike, 94 OVR
Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, 91 OVR