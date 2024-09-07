Each Historic NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.

Click here for the NBA version of this post, click here for the best player on every WNBA team, and if you want to check out who the best player is on each team’s all-time roster, click here. Below, you’ll see every historic team’s best player in this edition of the game.

1964-65 Los Angeles Lakers: Jerry West, 93 OVR

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 97 OVR

1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers: Jerry West, 95 OVR

1971-72 New York Knicks: Walt Frazier, 92 OVR

1976-77 Philadelphia 76ers: Julius Irving, 94 OVR

1984-85 Milwaukee Bucks: Sidney Moncrief, 90 OVR

1985-86 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 90 OVR

1985-86 Boston Celtics: Larry Bird, 98 OVR

1985-85 Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins, 90 OVR

1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson, 96 OVR

1988-89 Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas, 92 OVR

1988-89 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 97 OVR

1989-90 Cleveland Cavaliers: Mark Price, 89 OVR

1990-90 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 97 OVR

1990-91 Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson, 92 OVR

1990-91 Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler, 90 OVR

1990-91 Golden State Warriors: Chris Mullin, 89 OVR

1992-93 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR

1992-93 Charlotte Hornets: Alonzo Mourning, 86 OVR

1993-94 Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon, 97 OVR

1993-94 Denver Nuggets: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Dikembe Mutombo, 84 OVR

1994-95 New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing, 90 OVR

1994-95 Orlando Magic: Shaquille O’Neal, 92 OVR

1995-96 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR

1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics: Gary Payton, 92 OVR

1996-97 Miami Heat: Alonzo Mourning, 93 OVR

1997-98 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 98 OVR

1997-98 Utah Jazz: Karl Malone, 96 OVR

1997-98 Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal, 93 OVR

1997-98 San Antonio Spurs: David Robinson, 91 OVR

1998-99 New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing, 85 OVR

1999-2000 Toronto Raptors: Vince Carter, 94 OVR

1999-2000 Portland Trail Blazers: Arvydas Sabonis, 86 OVR

2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Iverson, 93 OVR

2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant, 98 OVR

2001-02 Sacramento Kings: Chris Webber, 89 OVR

2001-02 New Jersey Nets: Jason Kidd, 92 OVR

2002-03 Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 92 OVR

2002-03 Phoenix Suns: Shawn Marion, 86 OVR

2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant, 95 OVR

2003-04 Detroit Pistons: Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton, 89 OVR

2003-04 Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett, 97 OVR

2004-05 San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, 98 OVR

2004-05 Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash, 95 OVR

2005-06 Memphis Grizzlies: Pau Gasol, 90 OVR

2005-06 Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade, 95 OVR

2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 96 OVR

2006-07 Golden State Warriors: Baron Davis, 88 OVR

2006-07 Washington Wizards: Gilbert Arenas, 91 OVR

2007-08 Boston Celtics: Kevin Garnett, 93 OVR

2007-08 Denver Nuggets: Carmelo Anthony, 93 OVR

2007-08 Houston Rockets: Tracy McGrady, 92 OVR

2009-10 Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Roy, 89 OVR

2010-11 Chicago Bulls: Derrick Rose, 94 OVR

2010-11 Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 96 OVR

2011-12 New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, 91 OVR

2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, 96 OVR

2012-13 Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol, 88 OVR

2012-13 Miami Heat: LeBron James, 99 OVR

2013-14 San Antonio Spurs: Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan, 92 OVR

2013-14 Indiana Pacers: Paul George, 92 OVR

2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Paul, 92 OVR

2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 99 OVR

2015-16 Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, 97 OVR

2016-17 Golden State Warriors: Kevin Durant, 98 OVR

2018-19 Toronto Raptors: Kawhi Leonard, 96 OVR