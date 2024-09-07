Each Historic NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.
1964-65 Los Angeles Lakers: Jerry West, 93 OVR
1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 97 OVR
1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers: Jerry West, 95 OVR
1971-72 New York Knicks: Walt Frazier, 92 OVR
1976-77 Philadelphia 76ers: Julius Irving, 94 OVR
1984-85 Milwaukee Bucks: Sidney Moncrief, 90 OVR
1985-86 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 90 OVR
1985-86 Boston Celtics: Larry Bird, 98 OVR
1985-85 Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins, 90 OVR
1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson, 96 OVR
1988-89 Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas, 92 OVR
1988-89 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 97 OVR
1989-90 Cleveland Cavaliers: Mark Price, 89 OVR
1990-90 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 97 OVR
1990-91 Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson, 92 OVR
1990-91 Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler, 90 OVR
1990-91 Golden State Warriors: Chris Mullin, 89 OVR
1992-93 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR
1992-93 Charlotte Hornets: Alonzo Mourning, 86 OVR
1993-94 Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon, 97 OVR
1993-94 Denver Nuggets: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Dikembe Mutombo, 84 OVR
1994-95 New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing, 90 OVR
1994-95 Orlando Magic: Shaquille O’Neal, 92 OVR
1995-96 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR
1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics: Gary Payton, 92 OVR
1996-97 Miami Heat: Alonzo Mourning, 93 OVR
1997-98 Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 98 OVR
1997-98 Utah Jazz: Karl Malone, 96 OVR
1997-98 Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal, 93 OVR
1997-98 San Antonio Spurs: David Robinson, 91 OVR
1998-99 New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing, 85 OVR
1999-2000 Toronto Raptors: Vince Carter, 94 OVR
1999-2000 Portland Trail Blazers: Arvydas Sabonis, 86 OVR
2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Iverson, 93 OVR
2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant, 98 OVR
2001-02 Sacramento Kings: Chris Webber, 89 OVR
2001-02 New Jersey Nets: Jason Kidd, 92 OVR
2002-03 Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 92 OVR
2002-03 Phoenix Suns: Shawn Marion, 86 OVR
2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant, 95 OVR
2003-04 Detroit Pistons: Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton, 89 OVR
2003-04 Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett, 97 OVR
2004-05 San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, 98 OVR
2004-05 Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash, 95 OVR
2005-06 Memphis Grizzlies: Pau Gasol, 90 OVR
2005-06 Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade, 95 OVR
2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 96 OVR
2006-07 Golden State Warriors: Baron Davis, 88 OVR
2006-07 Washington Wizards: Gilbert Arenas, 91 OVR
2007-08 Boston Celtics: Kevin Garnett, 93 OVR
2007-08 Denver Nuggets: Carmelo Anthony, 93 OVR
2007-08 Houston Rockets: Tracy McGrady, 92 OVR
2009-10 Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Roy, 89 OVR
2010-11 Chicago Bulls: Derrick Rose, 94 OVR
2010-11 Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 96 OVR
2011-12 New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, 91 OVR
2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, 96 OVR
2012-13 Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol, 88 OVR
2012-13 Miami Heat: LeBron James, 99 OVR
2013-14 San Antonio Spurs: Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan, 92 OVR
2013-14 Indiana Pacers: Paul George, 92 OVR
2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Paul, 92 OVR
2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 99 OVR
2015-16 Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, 97 OVR
2016-17 Golden State Warriors: Kevin Durant, 98 OVR
2018-19 Toronto Raptors: Kawhi Leonard, 96 OVR