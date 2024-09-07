Each NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.

Click here for the WNBA version of this post, click here for the best player on historic teams, and if you want to check out who the best player is on each team’s all-time roster, click here. Below, you’ll see every NBA team’s current best player in this edition of the game.

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, 89 OVR

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, 95 OVR

Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, 81 OVR

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, 87 OVR

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine, 83 OVR

Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, 92 OVR

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, 97 OVR

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, 97 OVR

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, 86 OVR

Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, 95 OVR

Houston Rockets: Alperen Sengun, 85 OVR

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, 90 OVR

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, 92 OVR

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, 95 OVR

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, 90 OVR

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler, 89 OVR

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 97 OVR

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, 93 OVR

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, 88 OVR

New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson, 93 OVR

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 96 OVR

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, 89 OVR

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid, 96 OVR

Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant, 94 OVR

Portland Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton, 83 OVR

Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, 88 OVR

San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, 91 OVR

Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, 85 OVR

Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, 86 OVR

Washington Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, 83 OVR