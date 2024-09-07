Each NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, 89 OVR
Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, 95 OVR
Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, 81 OVR
Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, 87 OVR
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine, 83 OVR
Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, 92 OVR
Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, 97 OVR
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, 97 OVR
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, 86 OVR
Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, 95 OVR
Houston Rockets: Alperen Sengun, 85 OVR
Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, 90 OVR
Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, 92 OVR
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, 95 OVR
Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, 90 OVR
Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler, 89 OVR
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 97 OVR
Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, 93 OVR
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, 88 OVR
New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson, 93 OVR
Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 96 OVR
Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, 89 OVR
Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid, 96 OVR
Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant, 94 OVR
Portland Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton, 83 OVR
Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, 88 OVR
San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, 91 OVR
Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, 85 OVR
Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, 86 OVR
Washington Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, 83 OVR