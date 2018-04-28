Getty Image

The Miami Heat ran into a better team in a first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the most part, the team performed admirably despite the quick exit from the postseason.

However, the work of Hassan Whiteside was criticized throughout the series, and on multiple occasions, the 7-footer lamented his lack of playing time, while producing all kinds of (external) buzz about potential trades that could send him elsewhere.

With that as the backdrop (and knowledge that it would be very difficult to move Whiteside given the $50-plus million remaining on his contract), head coach Erik Spoelstra did his best to assuage any controversy during Miami’s exit interviews on Friday. In speaking to the assembled media, he did his best to ease the attention and provide optimism concerning his highly-paid big man.