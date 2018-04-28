Erik Spoelstra Wants Hassan Whiteside To ‘Reach His Dreams’ With The Heat

#Miami Heat
04.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Miami Heat ran into a better team in a first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the most part, the team performed admirably despite the quick exit from the postseason.

However, the work of Hassan Whiteside was criticized throughout the series, and on multiple occasions, the 7-footer lamented his lack of playing time, while producing all kinds of (external) buzz about potential trades that could send him elsewhere.

With that as the backdrop (and knowledge that it would be very difficult to move Whiteside given the $50-plus million remaining on his contract), head coach Erik Spoelstra did his best to assuage any controversy during Miami’s exit interviews on Friday. In speaking to the assembled media, he did his best to ease the attention and provide optimism concerning his highly-paid big man.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSERIK SPOELSTRAHASSAN WHITESIDEMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP