Because Evan Turner has a Twitter account, he has joined the entire internet in posting about Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich, a culinary achievement on par with porterhouse steak and McDonald’s french fries. The author of this post has gotten it twice in this last week, which, as it turns out, is two more times than Turner plans on getting it anytime soon.

It’s not that Turner dislikes Popeyes — extensive Twitter research indicates he has ordered it off of Postmates in the past, and as we all know, you do not order food you don’t like off of a delivery app because delivery fees are absurd. No, Turner posits there’s a more dark and sinister reason behind all the hullabaloo surrounding Popeyes’ latest creation.

The Atlanta Hawks’ new guard addressed the matter on Twitter on Thursday and presented a theory: What if this is all one major distraction, designed by our government to take our attention away from something? And what if, assuming that is true, it is worthwhile to avoid Popeyes and instead eat The Fate of the Furious of chicken sandwiches?