A Chicken Sandwich Battle Between Popeyes And Chick-Fil-A Is Playing Out On Fast Food Twitter

08.19.19 6 hours ago

Popeyes

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are officially at war over chicken sandwiches, though right now it’s a battle mostly of subtweets on Twitter. That’s good, as modern warfare generally doesn’t pause on Sundays anymore and actual violence over fast food is certainly frowned upon.

In early August, Popeyes announced that it would release a legitimate chicken sandwich nationwide, taking the food beloved by many as their fast food guilty pleasure and putting it on a bun with pickles.

It’s a staple owned by no corporation or citizen, but of a chicken-loving populace that knows good combinations when they taste them. Still, the move was a clear shot at Chick-Fil-A, which is known primarily for selling exactly that combination of foodstuffs. And as almost universally positive reviews of the sandwich poured in, a head-to-head matchup slowly brewed online: is it better than Chick-fil-A? Is there a new chicken king for the grease-covered American public?

And the buzz around Popeyes’ first sandwich was enough that the Closed On Sundays eatery felt the need to remind everyone that, yes, they still make their sandwich and consider themselves the best.

