Last week it was reported by The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump was considering an attempt to purchase the autonomous country of Greenland from Denmark. According to “people familiar with the discussion,” Trump had repeatedly expressed interest in buying the ice-covered island that lies between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans.

“It’s just something we talking about,” Trump told reporters, when asked if there was any truth to the claims that he had asked his White House counsel to look into the idea. “Denmark essentially owns it. We’re good allies with Denmark. We protected Denmark like we protect large portions of the world, so the concept came up.”

However, he added: “It’s not number one on the burner.”

Yet, the president fueled rumors by tweeting out a viral meme stolen from journalist Jon Gabriel, in which an unflattering doctored image displays a gaudy Trump Tower high-rise sitting among the quaint houses in the harbor town of Tasiilaq. “Greenland in 10 years,” Gabriel captioned the meme in his original tweet.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” Trump tweeted on Monday evening, sharing the meme.