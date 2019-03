Getty Image

It’s been a season to forget for the New York Knicks. That sentiment is especially true for second-year guard Frank Ntilikina, who has not suited up since the end of January due to a groin injury. It was unclear if we’d see the young Frenchman again, but on Friday, we learned that he’s ready to return to the team.

Ian Begley of ESPN and Rebecca Haarlow of MSG brought word that Ntilikina will be in uniform and take the floor later in the evening when the Knicks host the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden.

Frank Ntilikina will play tonight. He has been out since late January with a groin injury. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 22, 2019