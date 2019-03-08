The Knicks Are Reportedly Expected To Explore Trading Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks are in an interesting spot, with high hopes for free agency in July looming over everything else within the program. However, there are still players on the roster charged with finishing out the 2018-19 season and a handful, including Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr., are young and intriguing.

In addition, 2017 lottery pick Frank Ntilikina would seemingly fit the mold of a player that the Knicks would seek to develop in the coming weeks but, in recent days, the 20-year-old has been unavailable with injury. Now, interesting rumblings have emerged about his future.

Marc Berman of the New York Post brings word that the Knicks “will explore their options on draft night with Ntilikina” and, beyond that, the Knicks “would consider” a move that would send the former No. 8 overall pick elsewhere in exchange for a first-round selection. Given Ntilikina’s lack of impact to this point in his young professional career, it isn’t a shock to hear that New York would explore the market and, if the Knicks are seeking even more salary cap flexibility, that could also contribute to movement.

