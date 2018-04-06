Getty Image

When Patrick McCaw hit the deck against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, it was assumed that he suffered some kind of serious injury. McCaw went up, fell hard on his back, and things had to stop so he could be stretchered off of the floor and taken to a medical facility.

But in the days since the incident, news has come out that indicates that McCaw did not suffer an injury that could be devastating. He managed to clear all tests that he received during his time in the hospital, and in his first tweet after he went down, McCaw stated that “God definitely is watching over me.”

The latest update revealed that McCaw did not suffer any neurological damage to his back. Instead, the Warriors announced that McCaw just suffered a bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.