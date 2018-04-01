Golden State’s Patrick McCaw Got Carted Off After Landing Hard On His Back

#Vince Carter #Golden State Warriors
Associate Editor
04.01.18

A scary scene occurred on Saturday night during Golden State’s game against Sacramento. Late in the third quarter, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw saw the opportunity to go up for a layup. He made contact with Kings guard Vince Carter, which altered McCaw’s path back to the ground and led to him landing hard on his back.

McCaw writhed on the floor in pain, while Carter appeared to be overwhelmed by guilt over what just happened. Here is a video of the incident, with the warning that it is really hard to watch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSPatrick McCawSACRAMENTO KINGSVINCE CARTER

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP