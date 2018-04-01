A scary scene occurred on Saturday night during Golden State’s game against Sacramento. Late in the third quarter, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw saw the opportunity to go up for a layup. He made contact with Kings guard Vince Carter, which altered McCaw’s path back to the ground and led to him landing hard on his back.

McCaw writhed on the floor in pain, while Carter appeared to be overwhelmed by guilt over what just happened. Here is a video of the incident, with the warning that it is really hard to watch.