We’re getting close to the end of the 2017-18 NBA campaign, which is putting the San Antonio Spurs into a weird spot. Sure, there’s a chance that the team might miss the postseason in the absolutely brutal Western Conference, but beyond that, there’s a legitimate question to be asked regarding whether it’s worth bringing Kawhi Leonard back from injury this season.

Leonard has been hindered by a lingering injury to his right quad, and because of it, he’s only appeared in nine game this season. Every time it looks like there might be progress on this front, something seems to pop up that prevents Leonard from meeting his target date.

All of this begs the question whether San Antonio would punt on bringing Leonard back this year. There’s an argument to be made that a lot of pressure would be taken off of both sides if there’s a point of no return for Leonard. Gregg Popovich also made it clear before San Antonio played Golden State on Monday night that he find that idea completely ludicrous.