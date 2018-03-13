Gregg Popovich Says Kawhi Leonard Still Needs ‘More Work’ And Has To Be Cleared By His Medical Staff

#San Antonio Spurs
03.13.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

In plain terms, the San Antonio Spurs aren’t close to the same team without Kawhi Leonard that they when the All-NBA forward is at full strength. San Antonio’s early-season performance in Leonard’s absence was both impressive and admirable but, in recent weeks, the team’s effectiveness has dwindled to the point where the Spurs are in actual danger of missing the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

However, there was a ray of light in that Leonard was projected to return to action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sadly, though, that hope evaporated on Tuesday with word that Leonard was not, in fact, ready to play just yet and, with that as the backdrop, head coach Gregg Popovich shed additional light later in the day on his star’s status.

“Like anybody else, he’s frustrated,” Popovich told Michael C. Wright of ESPN. “He wants to be playing. He’s competitive. It’s been a tough year for him in that regard. But the first step is he’s got to be cleared by his medical staff that he’s seeing. And until he gets cleared, we can’t make a decision on when he’s coming back. So once he gets cleared, then he and I can sit down and talk, and see what we think about an appropriate time to come back. But that clearance has to be obtained first. Nothing overrides the medical staff. That’s a negotiation between the player and the coach to figure out what’s best.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spurs

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP