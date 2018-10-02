Jabari Parker Expects A Bittersweet Return When The Bulls Play The Bucks

10.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Throughout his first four NBA seasons, former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker was hampered by injuries that caused him to miss significant time and may have had long-term effects on his overall effectiveness as a player. Parker still struggled with consistency when he was actually healthy, and amid the emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the league’s premier talents, circumstances combined to hasten his exit from Milwaukee this summer.

But Parker’s trade to the Bulls was something of a homecoming for the Chicago native, who’s expressed his excitement about the opportunity for a fresh start with a team he’s been devoted to since he was a youngster. Still, Parker has admitted that there is some residual resentment toward the Bucks for how they handled his departure, and that will lead to some ambivalence when he returns to face his former team on Wednesday night for a preseason game in Milwaukee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJABARI PARKERMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 7 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 10 hours ago 25 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP