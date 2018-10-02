Getty Image

Throughout his first four NBA seasons, former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker was hampered by injuries that caused him to miss significant time and may have had long-term effects on his overall effectiveness as a player. Parker still struggled with consistency when he was actually healthy, and amid the emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the league’s premier talents, circumstances combined to hasten his exit from Milwaukee this summer.

But Parker’s trade to the Bulls was something of a homecoming for the Chicago native, who’s expressed his excitement about the opportunity for a fresh start with a team he’s been devoted to since he was a youngster. Still, Parker has admitted that there is some residual resentment toward the Bucks for how they handled his departure, and that will lead to some ambivalence when he returns to face his former team on Wednesday night for a preseason game in Milwaukee.