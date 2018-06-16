Jimmy Butler Allegedly ‘Had Problems’ With Teammate Andrew Wiggins

Getty Image

It’s looking more and more like the honeymoon in Minnesota was over before it even started. By all appearances, the Timberwolves should be destined for bigger and better things. They staged one of the major coups of free agency last summer when they orchestrated a trade for Jimmy Butler, while simultaneously bolstering that core with savvy veterans like Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson.

The result was the team’s most successful season since the heyday of the Kevin Garnett era. They had their first winning season since 2005, and ended a 14-year postseason drought with a dramatic win in their final game of the regular season over the Nuggets to secure the eighth and final playoff spot.

But their young stars — Karl-Anthony Towns, in particular — had a rough showing against the Rockets in the opening round, and no sooner had they been eliminated that rumors started to emerge of discord among their ranks. Those rumors gave voice to the pervading feeling that both Towns and teammate Andrew Wiggins weren’t crazy about the idea of taking a backseat to Butler, and now it appears there was some ongoing friction between all parties involved.