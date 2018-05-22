Getty Image

Uneasy player-coach relationships in the NBA are nothing new. And though some of them prove untenable in the long run, that certainly isn’t a hard and fast rule. Plenty of these less-than-ideal pairings have been able to overcome their differences and find success.

But the NBA is a star-driven league. And head coaches — even the most decorated and respected among them — don’t enjoy the same cache as they once did. Star players are a commodity, while head coaches are essentially replaceable.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Minnesota Timberwolves — which have been the subject of rumors this week regarding Karl-Anthony Towns — would prefer to make a coaching and/or management change before they deal away their franchise center. At least that’s what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes would be the more likely outcome in this scenario, via The Russillo Show.