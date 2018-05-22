ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Explained Why The Wolves Aren’t Going To Trade Karl-Anthony Towns

05.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Uneasy player-coach relationships in the NBA are nothing new. And though some of them prove untenable in the long run, that certainly isn’t a hard and fast rule. Plenty of these less-than-ideal pairings have been able to overcome their differences and find success.

But the NBA is a star-driven league. And head coaches — even the most decorated and respected among them — don’t enjoy the same cache as they once did. Star players are a commodity, while head coaches are essentially replaceable.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Minnesota Timberwolves — which have been the subject of rumors this week regarding Karl-Anthony Towns — would prefer to make a coaching and/or management change before they deal away their franchise center. At least that’s what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes would be the more likely outcome in this scenario, via The Russillo Show.

Around The Web

TAGSkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESTom Thibodeau

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 1 day ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP