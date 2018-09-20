Jimmy Butler Is Reportedly ‘Determined’ To End Up On The Clippers

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota, preferably sooner rather than later. The star shooting guard has one year remaining on his deal, but he’d like to spend this coming season somewhere else to get a jumpstart on the next chapter in his career.

Butler made his trade request known on Tuesday night in a meeting with Tom Thibodeau, as reported on Wednesday by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Not only did his trade request go public, but so did his list of preferred destinations, which has the Knicks, Nets, and Clippers (but not the Lakers) on it.

Butler clearly wants to be in a big market and to be the top star, at least for now, as his desire to join the Lakers was lessened by LeBron James’ signing there this summer. While the New York teams were in the mix early, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are his top choice. In fact, the latest report from Woj says Butler is “determined” to get there.