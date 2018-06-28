Joel Embiid Dunked On Mo Bamba And Told Him ‘Welcome To The F*cking League’

06.28.18

The Summer of Joel Embiid Dunks has gotten off to a rip-roaring start, with the Philadelphia 76ers forward taking his frustrations out on various members of the Philadelphia pickup basketball community. But after a while, yamming on some not-so-NBA-ready players can get a little boring, so it’s nice to see that Embiid has upped his competition level as the days get longer.

Unfortunately for Mo Bamba, he suffered the same fate as the rubes on the outdoor courts. Embiid was playing pickup with some NBA players in Los Angeles on Thursday, including the Orlando Magic rookie, when The Process caught Bamba one-on-one in the post.

What followed is, plainly put, a learning experience for the sixth overall pick out of Texas and a lesson in the physical strength required of taking on the stronger centers in the NBA.

