Mo Bamba Will Wear No. 5 For The Magic, Making Lou Bega Fans Happy

#2018 NBA Draft
06.22.18 38 mins ago

Twitter

Trae Young was selected fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, foiling the plans of many who hoped the Dallas Mavericks would take Mo Bamba so they could make a bunch of jokes about Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5” on Twitter.

But dashed dreams can still come true in new and unique ways, especially when basketball is full of numerical miracles. In this case, there’s the Orlando Magic, which took Bamba sixth on Thursday night. That doesn’t have quite the ring to “Bamba No. 5,” but fear not: Bamba had to pick a number to wear when he actually took the court for Orlando.

On Friday afternoon, we learned that our dreams will, indeed come true. The Orlando Magic showed off their top pick to the media an introduced Bamba’s number: five.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftLOU BEGAMo BambaORLANDO MAGIC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP