Mo Bamba Will Wear No. 5 For The Magic, Making Lou Bega Fans Happy

Trae Young was selected fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, foiling the plans of many who hoped the Dallas Mavericks would take Mo Bamba so they could make a bunch of jokes about Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5” on Twitter.

But dashed dreams can still come true in new and unique ways, especially when basketball is full of numerical miracles. In this case, there’s the Orlando Magic, which took Bamba sixth on Thursday night. That doesn’t have quite the ring to “Bamba No. 5,” but fear not: Bamba had to pick a number to wear when he actually took the court for Orlando.

On Friday afternoon, we learned that our dreams will, indeed come true. The Orlando Magic showed off their top pick to the media an introduced Bamba’s number: five.