Joel Embiid Threw Down A Windmill Dunk In Another Pickup Game In Philadelphia

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
05.29.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid‘s summer plans appear to be pretty clear: complain about having to watch basketball games on his couch and expose fools on the streets of Philadelphia.

The Sixers forward already showed off in a pickup game last week, caught on amateur video dunking on someone who dared to try stopping the 7-footer. On Monday, however, Embiid upped the ante a bit by embarrassing a pickup player defending him one-on-one in multiple ways very quickly.

Embiid is shown on camera passing off to teammates and staying on the perimeter, but the ball was soon back in his hands. That’s when the man guarding him promptly got then basketball doinked off his face. Embiid then raced to the hoop and took flight for a windmill dunk. Unfortunately, the still-reeling defender tried in vain to stop him from finishing that dunk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 4 hours ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP