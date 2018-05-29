Getty Image

Joel Embiid‘s summer plans appear to be pretty clear: complain about having to watch basketball games on his couch and expose fools on the streets of Philadelphia.

The Sixers forward already showed off in a pickup game last week, caught on amateur video dunking on someone who dared to try stopping the 7-footer. On Monday, however, Embiid upped the ante a bit by embarrassing a pickup player defending him one-on-one in multiple ways very quickly.

Embiid is shown on camera passing off to teammates and staying on the perimeter, but the ball was soon back in his hands. That’s when the man guarding him promptly got then basketball doinked off his face. Embiid then raced to the hoop and took flight for a windmill dunk. Unfortunately, the still-reeling defender tried in vain to stop him from finishing that dunk.