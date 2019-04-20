Joel Embiid Called Jared Dudley A ‘Nobody’ After Their Game 3 Skirmish

04.20.19 11 mins ago

Joel Embiid was all over the place in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, leading all scorers with 31 points and dominating for the Sixers in a win that put the Nets on the brink of elimination.

And he was able to stay the game by avoiding an incident sparked by what he did on the floor in the third quarter of Game 3 on Saturday. Embiid was called for a foul and got into it with Jared Dudley, who sparked an incident that got two players ejected on Saturday. Dudley’s series has been filled with drama, after a back and forth with Ben Simmons that extended into Saturday’s Game 3. But it’s clear the Sixers don’t think very highly of Dudley.

Embiid spoke to TNT after the game and called Dudley a “nobody” and explained why he didn’t get involved in the fracas that resulted from their on-court incident.

