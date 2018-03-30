Kevin Durant Explained Why He Loves LaVar Ball’s Parenting Style

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s parenting style has been the talk of the basketball world over the last year or so with the emergence of his three star athlete kids — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

LaVar spent the months leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft talking up his son, Lonzo, who went on to be selected by the Los Angeles Lakers second overall. In the months following, he took his other two younger sons to Lithuania to play pro ball and trashed Lonzo’s coach Luke Walton along the way.

The team publicly supported Walton, LaVar has stayed quiet and everything seems to have calmed down for the most part. LaVar has focused on his two younger sons and finishing the season up with Vytautas.