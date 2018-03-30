Kevin Durant Explained Why He Loves LaVar Ball’s Parenting Style

#Bill Simmons #Kevin Durant #LA Lakers
03.30.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s parenting style has been the talk of the basketball world over the last year or so with the emergence of his three star athlete kids — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

LaVar spent the months leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft talking up his son, Lonzo, who went on to be selected by the Los Angeles Lakers second overall. In the months following, he took his other two younger sons to Lithuania to play pro ball and trashed Lonzo’s coach Luke Walton along the way.

The team publicly supported Walton, LaVar has stayed quiet and everything seems to have calmed down for the most part. LaVar has focused on his two younger sons and finishing the season up with Vytautas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Simmons#Kevin Durant#LA Lakers
TAGSbill simmonsKEVIN DURANTLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo Ball

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP