Getty Image

It was a bad night for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The two-time defending champions traveled to take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center and got run off the floor, falling to their conference rivals, 107-86. While it’s hard to ever be too concerned about regular season losses with the Warriors, especially when Steph Curry is watching on the sideline due to an injury, it’s the second time in a week that they’ve been blown out by a team that hopes to knocking them off en route to a championship.

The loss also happened amid the infighting that has surrounded the team in recent days between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. It started as a blow up prior to the end of an overtime loss and morphed into Green getting suspended by the team and questions popping up about Durant’s future with the team, as he can become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season.

Naturally after the loss, Durant was asked about things with Green, as the two took the floor together for the first time since the latter’s suspension. His response couldn’t have been more terse.