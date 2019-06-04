Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have forced a split in the 2019 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant, and according to head coach Steve Kerr, they’ll look to gain the upper hand in the series without him, too. Kerr met with the media on Tuesday afternoon in Oakland and announced that Durant is out for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, which takes place on Wednesday evening.

Kerr did mention that Durant, who suffered a calf injury against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals, was “ramping up his exercise routines,” but the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP will have to wait to make his debut in the series.