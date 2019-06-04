Warriors Center Kevon Looney Is Out Indefinitely After Reportedly Suffering A Fractured Collarbone

06.03.19 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a comeback victory in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals and Steve Kerr’s team famously overcame myriad injury concerns in order to do it. Following the win, most of the injury-related attention was paid to the status of Klay Thompson, after the All-Star shooting guard exited with a left hamstring injury. There was a second example of a key piece exiting early, however, and the diagnosis reportedly isn’t ideal for big man Kevon Looney.

After the Warriors originally announced a “left chest contusion” for the 23-year-old center, rumblings began that Looney’s injury was related to his collarbone. On Monday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that Looney will be out “indefinitely” after an MRI revealed a fracture.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2019 nba finalsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSkevon looney
