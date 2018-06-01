Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals didn’t appear to be an all-timer on paper, with the Golden State Warriors entering as double-digit favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the brilliance of LeBron James kept things (very) interesting and, in the waning seconds of regulation, George Hill had two free throw attempts to potentially put the Cavaliers in the driver’s seat.
Hill made the first but, after missing the second, J.R. Smith gathered the rebound in potential scoring position. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Smith forgot the score and attempted to run the clock out, resulting in overtime.
maybe they should be talking about how J.R. almost took Klay Thompson out of the series with his diving take down.
Maybe they should talk about the NBA’s colossally stupid rule that allows referees to change a judgement call while reviewing something else entirely!! So they can screw up calls all night long, but then flip one in crunch time that entirely changes the course of a game (& in this instance the championship)?!? Ridiculous! So it goes from Cavs up by 2 with the ball (& LeBron in the zone) to Durantg getting free throws to tie the game. What a debacle. JR’s dumb ass shouldn’t have had the opportunity to be a numbskull at the end of regulation!
Just gonna leave this here before all the people start making JR the scapeGOAT for Lebron:
This woulda been so much better if the Warriors hadn’t blown that series two years ago and this was still Cleveland looking for that drought busting any-sport championship. This would be right up there with The Fumble and Tony Fernandez.