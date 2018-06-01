ABC

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals didn’t appear to be an all-timer on paper, with the Golden State Warriors entering as double-digit favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the brilliance of LeBron James kept things (very) interesting and, in the waning seconds of regulation, George Hill had two free throw attempts to potentially put the Cavaliers in the driver’s seat.

Hill made the first but, after missing the second, J.R. Smith gathered the rebound in potential scoring position. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Smith forgot the score and attempted to run the clock out, resulting in overtime.