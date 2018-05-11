Klay Thompson And The Warriors Are Reportedly Working On A Contract Extension

05.11.18 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are an example of a team that is willing to spend as much money as possible to keep its core together. While Steph Curry is the only player signed beyond the 2019-20 season, Golden State has more than $400 million in guaranteed money on the books. While that’s a ton of cash, it’s part of a message that has been consistent from the team’s front office: We’re willing to do whatever it takes to pursue as many championships as possible with this group.

While keeping Kevin Durant around this summer is going to be priority No. 1, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic brings word that one additional objective is to keep Klay Thompson around before he gets a little too expensive. Thompson is signed through next season, and Golden State is already working on an extension with the sharpshooting wing with the hopes of saving money.

Should Thompson play out his deal and demand a max contract from the Warriors next summer, Golden State might be forced to let him walk, as it’s projected that the max contract he’d want would be a five-year deal worth $188 million. That’s something the organization likely couldn’t pay, partly for monetary reasons, but also because giving that kind of a deal to someone who will be 29 when you already employ Curry and (probably) Durant is unwise.

