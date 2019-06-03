Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors fell behind by as many as 12 in the first half against the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and for a bit it seemed like Toronto would once again cruise to a home victory.

Then, as so often happens, the Warriors overwhelmed their opponents coming out of halftime, going on an 18-0 run to start the third quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 13-point lead in what felt like the blink of an eye. Klay Thompson was key to that run and keeping the Warriors within reach in the first half, as he erupted for 25 points in 32 minutes but had to leave the game with a hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and the rest were able to hold on for a 109-104 win, evening the series at 1-1 going to Oakland and swiping homecourt advantage. After the game, Thompson and Durant waited in the tunnel for their teammates coming off the floor to congratulate them, but also made sure to give Drake a few choice words as he departed the arena.