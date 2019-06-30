Kristaps Porzingis Has Reportedly Agreed To A Five-Year Max Deal In Dallas

06.30.19

Getty Image

Despite the fact that he’s never suited up for his current team, Kristaps Porzingis was expected to have a drama-free time on the free agent market. The Latvian center is a restricted free agent, and reports indicated the Dallas Mavericks — which acquired him prior to the 2019 trade deadline — wanted to give him a max contract extension.

Porzingis was reportedly agreeable to all of this, and on Sunday, right as free agency opened, that came to fruition. The two sides came to terms on a five-year max contract extension that will pay him $158 million, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

