Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks, although he isn’t expected play for them until next season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

The question for the Mavs is whether Porzingis is playing next year on the qualifying offer, with plans to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, or on a freshly minted, 5-year, $158 million max contract with the Mavs. There was initially a report that he would be taking the QO, but in his introductory presser Mark Cuban made it clear the Mavs expected to get him signed and Porzingis indicated he was “on the same page” with Dallas in that regard.

Going back a step further, the lingering questions about Porzingis’ restricted free agency and his injury history played a role in his departure from New York. Everything around the rapidly changing nature of the day Porzingis was dealt raised eyebrows, as it was reported he had a meeting with the Knicks regarding the franchise’s future, then the Knicks were apparently convinced he wanted out, and finally he was traded all in the span of about an hour and a half.