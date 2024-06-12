The Boston Celtics will have to lean on their experience playing without Kristaps Porzingis during Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals. In the lead-up to Wednesday night’s game, the Celtics announced that Porzingis was ruled out due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, an injury that is not related to the calf injury that cost him most of the first round and all of the conference semifinals and conference finals.

The injury was announced on Tuesday afternoon, and while Porzingis told the press that he was optimistic he’d be able to go, the team called the injury “rare” in their release announcing the news, while Boston coach Joe Mazzulla described it as a “serious injury.”

Porzingis returned to the Celtics at the very start of the Finals after hurting his calf against the Miami Heat. He’s been excellent so far against the Dallas Mavericks, as they haven’t really had an answer for his size, shooting, and ability to protect the rim. Presumably, Al Horford will slide into the starting line, which he did when Porzingis was sidelined earlier in the playoffs, while one of Luke Kornet or Xavier Tillman should see a bigger role off the bench.

The Celtics currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Mavs, but Games 3 and 4 will be the first ones in the series that take place in Dallas.